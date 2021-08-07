Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

U.S. State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list

By REUTERS
2021/08/07 11:05
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

The State Department on Friday announced the addition of five alleged Islamist militants to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, requiring the blocking of any ownership or interests in U.S. properties they hold.

The designations also expose to possible U.S. sanctions individuals or foreign financial institutions who engage in certain transactions with the five.

They include Bonomade Machude Omar, the senior military commander of Islamic State's affiliate in Mozambique, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Omar led a group of extremists who killed dozens of people in an attack on the Amarula Hotel in the town of Palma in March, Blinken said.

He also is responsible for attacks elsewhere in Mozambique and in Tanzania, Blinken said.

Sidang Hitta and Salem Ould al-Hasan, senior leaders of Mali-based al Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, also were designated, as were Ali Mohamed Rage and Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir, leaders of the al Shabaab group of Somalia, Blinken said.
Islamist
Terrorist
Blinken

RELATED ARTICLES

US secretary of state sits down with survivors of Xinjiang internment camps
US secretary of state sits down with survivors of Xinjiang internment camps
2021/07/07 13:32
China brands COVID-19 lab-leak theory as 'absurd,' Blinken urges transparency
China brands COVID-19 lab-leak theory as 'absurd,' Blinken urges transparency
2021/06/14 02:00
U.S., South Korea reaffirm cooperation toward denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
U.S., South Korea reaffirm cooperation toward denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
2021/06/13 08:56
US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan
US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan
2021/06/12 09:47
Blinken says trade talks with Taiwan could start soon
Blinken says trade talks with Taiwan could start soon
2021/06/08 13:09

Updated : 2021-08-07 11:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday