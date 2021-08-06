North Macedonia reels from raging wildfires during heat wave

North Macedonia has declared a state of emergency for 30 days in response to the wildfires that have been raging through the country for the last four... North Macedonia has declared a state of emergency for 30 days in response to the wildfires that have been raging through the country for the last four days. That means the government in Skopje can centralize all resources and forces and take complete command of the situation from local communities. The scorching heat and strong winds have already resulted in huge damage.