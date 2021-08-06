Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan’s southernmost county shuts down schools and offices due to storm

Pingtung County has evacuated 152 residents from Laiyi Township

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 20:46
Fallen trees blocking the road to Alishan in Chiayi County Friday. 

Fallen trees blocking the road to Alishan in Chiayi County Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though Tropical Storm Lupit was downgraded to a depression Friday (Aug. 6), Pingtung County still decided to order schools and offices to remain closed the following day.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) was predicting torrential rain for all of the country, while flooding and landslides had already hit several counties, including Yunlin and Changhua on the west coast.

Pingtung County, which includes the popular beach resort of Kenting, said forecasts from the CWB showed that the levels of rainfall expected Saturday (Aug. 7) were sufficient to have offices and schools remain closed for the whole day, the Liberty Times reported.

In the county, 152 people were forced to leave their residence in the township of Laiyi due to fears of flooding. A local measuring station recorded 462 millimeters of rain from the morning of Aug. 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, with 132 mm recorded between noon and 3 p.m. Friday.

Lupit was expected to move out of China and in the direction of north Taiwan during the weekend, with some theories predicting it might regain enough strength to become a tropical storm again, reports said.
Lupit
tropical storm
Tropical Storm Lupit
depression
Central Weather Bureau
Pingtung County

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
2021/08/06 10:48
Tropical Storm Lupit to bring rain to Taiwan Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit to bring rain to Taiwan Aug. 5-7
2021/08/05 11:38
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Lupit
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Lupit
2021/08/04 16:47
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
2021/08/04 10:59
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
2021/08/03 13:14

Updated : 2021-08-06 20:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths