Taiwan Excellence launches online singing competition in the Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken many kinds of events online and as the upcoming "Your Song of Excellence" in the Philippines shows, singing competitions are no exception.

Organized by Taiwan Excellence, the competition began an online search for talented singers from across the Philippines last month and will continue accepting audition entries until Tuesday, (Aug. 10), according to a report by Manila Times.

With three contest categories (solo male, solo female, and group) entrants will have the chance to win a recording deal with a major music label as well as about NT$275,300 (US$10,000) in cash prizes and gifts.

"We've been witness to the Filipinos' big hearts and great talents,” said Clement Chen, Director of Taiwan External Trade Development Council, the agency that organizes all Taiwan Excellence initiatives. “Taiwan Excellence is all about paving the way for furthering growth and recognizing those who go beyond the standards, similar to those brands that we are in partnership with. This competition is the perfect platform for aspiring singers to showcase the singing talent that Filipinos are known for," he said.

A panel of celebrity judges who are renowned performers in the Philippines have been chosen to help discover a whole new generation of Filipino vocalists.

The line up includes award winning singer and theater actor Bituin Escalante, best known for her show-stopping performance of "Kung Ako na Lang Sana;" singer, composer and former frontman of '90s pop and R&B band South Border Jay Durias; actress, power singer and reigning champion of the show "Star in a Million" Frenchie Dy; and songwriter and music producer Paulo Zarate, who wrote the soundtracks to movies like "Damaso" and "Pare, Mahal Mo Raw Ako."

Registration is free and has been extended so that candidates from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao may still send audition entries until next Tuesday. Register via this link: bit.ly/YourSongOfExcellence