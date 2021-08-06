Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan

State newspaper editor-in-chief says PLA will destroy Japan, Taiwan military targets in event of cross-strait war

  291
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 19:48
Japanese forces taking part in military exercises in 2012. 

Japanese forces taking part in military exercises in 2012.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If Japan attacks China with the missiles it plans to deploy on a small island near Taiwan, Beijing will destroy Japan's military, a hawkish Chinese commentator said Thursday (Aug. 5).

Hu Xijin (胡錫進) serves as the editor-in-chief of the state-owned Global Times tabloid and is known for targeting critics of China’s communist regime with harsh statements.

Japanese media reports said the military planned to deploy missiles and more than 500 troops on Ishigaki, a small island in Okinawa just 300 kilometers east of Taiwan. Their main purpose is to monitor Chinese naval activity in the area and to counter a Chinese attack.

Hu said the plan amounted to Japan “carrying the ammunition” for the United States to bomb China, UDN reported. In the event of a cross-strait war and Japan intervening, Ishigaki and the small islands nearby would immediately be at the receiving end of a massive attack, Hu warned.

Military bases in Japan would not be safe either, the writer said. He also named the types of missiles China could use to take revenge for more than a century of Japanese actions since 1895, when their first war ended with the loss of Taiwan to Japan.

Commenting on the U.S. decision to sell 40 M109A6 self-propelled howitzers to Taiwan, Hu claimed they would be useless as China would saturate Taiwan's military installations with attacks, so there would be no place for the weapons to be used. Any U.S. military equipment would be destroyed or fall into the hands of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Hu wrote.
Ishigaki
Japanese missiles
Japan-China relations
Hu Xijin
cross-strait war
Chinese attack
Chinese invasion
Japan Self-Defense Forces
Okinawa

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
2021/08/04 17:20
Former Japanese prime minister’s support for Taiwan motivated by Hong Kong’s fate
Former Japanese prime minister’s support for Taiwan motivated by Hong Kong’s fate
2021/08/03 17:09
China's amphibious capabilities insufficient for Taiwan invasion: Analyst
China's amphibious capabilities insufficient for Taiwan invasion: Analyst
2021/08/02 14:17
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
2021/07/30 18:32
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
2021/07/19 18:26

Updated : 2021-08-06 20:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths