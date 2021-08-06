Alexa
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan

Second major temblor of the day further south along east coast

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 19:33
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Fuli in Hualien County Friday evening (Central Weather Bureau image).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just hours after a magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled northeast Taiwan, a 5.4 temblor hit further down the east coast, in Hualien County, at 7:12 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Friday (Aug. 8).

The latest quake was centered 98.7 kilometers south-southwest of the Hualien County Government, at a depth of 5.8 kilometers in the township of Fuli close to Taitung County.

The quake registered an intensity of 4 in Fuli on Taiwan’s 7-point scale indicating how a temblor is felt at a specific location.

No damage or casualties were immediately reported from the scene, though there were three aftershocks measuring 3.5, 3.7 and 3.9 on the Richter scale within eight minutes of the first quake, the CWB said. Larger aftershocks of 4.1, 4.6 and 4.2 occurred at 7:37, 7:39 and 7:40 p.m. respectively.
