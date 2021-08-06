Taiwan Golden Melody Awards announces hosts

Golden Melody Awards announced Huang Lu Tzu Yin as its host for the second time. (GMA photo) Golden Melody Awards announced Huang Lu Tzu Yin as its host for the second time. (GMA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's prestigious Golden Melody Awards (GMA) announced Friday (Aug. 6) that Huang Lu Tzu Yin (黃路梓茵) would host the awards ceremony on Aug. 21.

The GMA awards have been postponed due to COVID, after it was first supposed to go ahead on June 26 at Taipei Arena. The organizer, Ministry of Culture and Taiwan Television Enterprise, announced the red carpet event and the ceremony's hosts through an interesting clip introduced by Taiwan's veteran music duo Power Station (動力火車.)

Taiwan TV host Huang Lu Tzu Yin, aka Lulu, will host the awards ceremony while radio broadcaster Wu I-mei (吳宜媚) and DJ Luy Si-wei (呂思緯), aka Mary and GBOYSWAG, respectively, will take over duties on the red carpet.

At 28, Lulu was the youngest GMA host in 2019. As for hosting the red carpet, Mary has been working in radio broadcasting for more than 16 years and this will be her third time managing the event. Teaming up with GBOYSWAG is expected to bring a young audience vibe.

In accordance with the COVID prevention measures launched by the nation's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), no audience members will be allowed and the nominated musicians need to take a PCR test before entering Taipei Music Center.

The ceremony can be watched online via LINE TV, LINE music, and Taiwan Television Enterprise’s YouTube channel, at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6.



Mary and GBOYSWAG. (GMA photo)



GMA announces host lineup. (GMA Facebook video)