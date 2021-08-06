Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan Golden Melody Awards announces hosts

The music event will not have a live audience for first time due to COVID prevention measures

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 18:15
Golden Melody Awards announced Huang Lu Tzu Yin as its host for the second time. (GMA photo)

Golden Melody Awards announced Huang Lu Tzu Yin as its host for the second time. (GMA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's prestigious Golden Melody Awards (GMA) announced Friday (Aug. 6) that Huang Lu Tzu Yin (黃路梓茵) would host the awards ceremony on Aug. 21.

The GMA awards have been postponed due to COVID, after it was first supposed to go ahead on June 26 at Taipei Arena. The organizer, Ministry of Culture and Taiwan Television Enterprise, announced the red carpet event and the ceremony's hosts through an interesting clip introduced by Taiwan's veteran music duo Power Station (動力火車.)

Taiwan TV host Huang Lu Tzu Yin, aka Lulu, will host the awards ceremony while radio broadcaster Wu I-mei (吳宜媚) and DJ Luy Si-wei (呂思緯), aka Mary and GBOYSWAG, respectively, will take over duties on the red carpet.

At 28, Lulu was the youngest GMA host in 2019. As for hosting the red carpet, Mary has been working in radio broadcasting for more than 16 years and this will be her third time managing the event. Teaming up with GBOYSWAG is expected to bring a young audience vibe.

In accordance with the COVID prevention measures launched by the nation's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), no audience members will be allowed and the nominated musicians need to take a PCR test before entering Taipei Music Center.

The ceremony can be watched online via LINE TV, LINE music, and Taiwan Television Enterprise’s YouTube channel, at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Taiwan Golden Melody Awards announces hosts
Mary and GBOYSWAG. (GMA photo)


GMA announces host lineup. (GMA Facebook video)
GMA
Huang Lu Tzu Yin
Mary
GBOYSWAG
TV
radio
music
COVID
DJ
LULU

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s sporting goods production expected to break NT$60 billion this year
Taiwan’s sporting goods production expected to break NT$60 billion this year
2021/08/05 21:13
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
2021/08/05 20:48
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
2021/08/05 19:35
New Taipei City not planning to reopen bars in September
New Taipei City not planning to reopen bars in September
2021/08/05 17:46
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
2021/08/05 17:17

Updated : 2021-08-06 20:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths