Taiwan son-in-law's artwork 'Taipei Map' shared in Europe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tom Parker, a well-known British illustrator whose spouse is Taiwanese, has created the artwork "Map of Taipei," which has recently been shared by de facto embassies of Taiwan abroad.



Parker says he is very pleased his artistic creations are generating more international appreciation of Taiwan’s unique beauty, according to a Liberty Times report.

Recently, the Taiwan office in Provence, France, the Netherlands and other locations in Europe have reposted Parker’s artwork on Facebook and thanked Parker for showcasing Taiwan through his eye-catching illustrations. Parker also posted a message on Facebook, saying, "I am very happy that a corner of Taiwan is being seen in Europe, thank you everyone."

Parker is also launching a crowdfunding project on the platform Zeczec to produce physical versions of the painting. He explains that he was inspired to create the illustration soon after he came to Taiwan and fell in love with the people, the fusion of old and new urban aesthetics, and little moments of everyday life, like seeing small black dogs balancing on scooters.

“I like ‘Taiwanese aesthetics’”, Parker says. “The coexistence of old and new, bustling cities beside the calm, quiet, mountain terrain.” He hopes people can find a "taste of Taiwan" not only in "Taipei Map," but his other streetscapes too, per Liberty Times.

Parker says he likes to wander the streets, feeling the subtle rhythms of city life, and discovering the extraordinary within the ordinary. He feels Taiwan’s urban spaces are an endless source of inspiration. Despite living here for seven years, he still has not lost a sense of fascination that ignites his artistic drive to this day.

From planning the very first drafts through to adding the final touches, it has taken Parker one year to complete the artwork. Aside from ensuring the correct scale for painting and mapping out important landmarks, Parker also wanted to include facets of everyday life in the painting, such as a scene of a man covering his girlfriend in his raincoat on a rainy day.

Finally, Parker revealed he is working on the creation of a "Tainan Map," followed by a series of cities, sharing the secret beauty he sees in his second home through the strokes of his paintbrush.