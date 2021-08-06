Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Last minute cancelation of Olympic-themed train tickets disappoints fans

Dong’ao Train Station’s flash sale of Olympic mementos canceled due to COVID-19

By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 18:02
Dong'ao Train Station designs Olympic-themed tickets. (CNA, Taiwan Railways Administration photo)

Dong'ao Train Station designs Olympic-themed tickets. (CNA, Taiwan Railways Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Olympic and railway fans rushed to Yilan County’s Dong’ao to get limited edition Olympic-themed tickets — but were disappointed by a late cancelation due to overcrowding fears.

Dong’ao Train Station has become popular for its name, which is a homophone of the Chinese abbreviation for the Tokyo Olympics. Following the remarkable performance of Taiwan's athletes at the Olympics, the rural train station saw the number of daily passengers grow from around 100 to over 500, according to UDN.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) took advantage of the Olympic’s popularity by announcing a flash sale event on Thursday (Aug. 5), CNA reported. Travelers who bought tickets from Dong’ao Station would be able to get a “Dong’ao Taiwan In” souvenir ticket, which features a key Hawk-Eye challenge image that helped Taiwan take gold in the men’s doubles badminton.

However, the first travelers to arrive at Dong’ao Station were disappointed to learn of its cancelation. According to UDN, the TRA canceled the event just two hours after its announcement, citing COVID-19 and social distancing considerations.

Almost as soon as Taiwan men’s badminton duo Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and Lee Yang (李洋) won gold in the Olympics, the Hawk-Eye image of the line call challenge requested by their Chinese opponents went viral. Designs referencing the incident have appeared on a variety of products, from apparel and keychains, to the pending Land Bank of Taiwan’s new credit card.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
men's badminton doubles
Taiwan Railways Administration
Dong'ao
Wang Chi-lin
Lee Yang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Wen Tzu-yun clinches bronze medal in Olympic karate
Taiwan's Wen Tzu-yun clinches bronze medal in Olympic karate
2021/08/05 20:20
Taiwan's Olympic badminton heroes make triumphant return
Taiwan's Olympic badminton heroes make triumphant return
2021/08/05 10:55
Taiwan reviewing rule barring Olympic gold medalist from endorsing beer brand
Taiwan reviewing rule barring Olympic gold medalist from endorsing beer brand
2021/08/04 16:30
Huang wins 1st Olympic boxing medal in Taiwan's history
Huang wins 1st Olympic boxing medal in Taiwan's history
2021/08/04 14:53
Taiwan's 'hurdle god' 1st to make Olympic semifinal since 1984
Taiwan's 'hurdle god' 1st to make Olympic semifinal since 1984
2021/08/04 11:35

Updated : 2021-08-06 18:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head