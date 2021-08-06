Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds three new brands to delivery menu

JustKitchen now offering items in association with Paul Cafe, Ice Monster, Hutong

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 17:55
(JustKitchen image)

(JustKitchen image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced this week (Aug. 4) it is adding three new brands to its deliver-only menu.

The company now offers new items from Paul Cafe, Hutong, and Ice Monster over its proprietary JustKitchen app and through third-party delivery platforms like Uber Eats and Foodpanda.

Paul Cafe macrons and Basque cheesecake selections were added to JustKitchen’s other menus, including Body Fit, Thai High, BIT Beef Noodle, and Craftsman’s Soul Made on July 24. The French chain of bakeries and cafes has locations in 47 countries.

JustKitchen also began offering several items from Hutong Yakiniku on July 28. The Japanese barbecue opened its doors in Taiwan in 2005 and now boasts 11 locations nationally and abroad, with 11 locations in China and one in Hong Kong.

The third new partnership involves popular Taiwan shaved ice chain Ice Monster. Ice Monster began operations in 1997 and is known for its signature mango-flavored shaved ice. The Taiwan dessert chain has international locations in Japan and China, in addition to Hawaii in the U.S.

The addition of both Paul Cafe and Ice Monster are part of JustKitchen’s push to emphasize more dessert selections on their menus. According to the company’s CEO Jason Chen (陳星豪), the new additions now bring JustKitchen’s total of proprietary brands to nearly 30.

The Taiwan ghost kitchen operator currently has locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It also has plans to expand overseas in the U.S., Singapore, and the Philippines.
JustKitchen
Paul Café
Hutong Yakiniku
Ice Monster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s JustKitchen inks deals with Foodpanda, Zeek in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s JustKitchen inks deals with Foodpanda, Zeek in Hong Kong
2021/07/23 15:10
Taiwan’s JustKitchen opens 20th location
Taiwan’s JustKitchen opens 20th location
2021/07/20 13:05
JustKitchen set to deliver outside of Taiwan
JustKitchen set to deliver outside of Taiwan
2021/06/21 16:38
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds talent to strategic advisory board
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds talent to strategic advisory board
2021/05/31 14:26
JustKitchen making big moves in Taiwan and abroad
JustKitchen making big moves in Taiwan and abroad
2021/05/06 13:04

Updated : 2021-08-06 18:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head