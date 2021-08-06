Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds three new brands to delivery menu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced this week (Aug. 4) it is adding three new brands to its deliver-only menu.

The company now offers new items from Paul Cafe, Hutong, and Ice Monster over its proprietary JustKitchen app and through third-party delivery platforms like Uber Eats and Foodpanda.

Paul Cafe macrons and Basque cheesecake selections were added to JustKitchen’s other menus, including Body Fit, Thai High, BIT Beef Noodle, and Craftsman’s Soul Made on July 24. The French chain of bakeries and cafes has locations in 47 countries.

JustKitchen also began offering several items from Hutong Yakiniku on July 28. The Japanese barbecue opened its doors in Taiwan in 2005 and now boasts 11 locations nationally and abroad, with 11 locations in China and one in Hong Kong.

The third new partnership involves popular Taiwan shaved ice chain Ice Monster. Ice Monster began operations in 1997 and is known for its signature mango-flavored shaved ice. The Taiwan dessert chain has international locations in Japan and China, in addition to Hawaii in the U.S.

The addition of both Paul Cafe and Ice Monster are part of JustKitchen’s push to emphasize more dessert selections on their menus. According to the company’s CEO Jason Chen (陳星豪), the new additions now bring JustKitchen’s total of proprietary brands to nearly 30.

The Taiwan ghost kitchen operator currently has locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It also has plans to expand overseas in the U.S., Singapore, and the Philippines.