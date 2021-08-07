Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

U.S. business groups call on President Biden to restart trade talks with China - WSJ

By REUTERS
2021/08/07 06:00
Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP photo)

Nearly three dozen of the United States' most influential business groups have asked President Joe Biden's administration to restart trade talks with China and cut tariffs on imports, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The tariffs on Chinese products paid by U.S. importers were imposed to ensure that Beijing fulfills its obligations under its 2020 Phase One trade pact with the United States.

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday, the business groups said that China had met "important benchmarks and commitments" in the agreement, the report added, including opening markets to U.S. financial institutions and reducing some regulatory barriers to U.S. agricultural exports to China.

"A worker-centered trade agenda should account for the costs that U.S. and Chinese tariffs impose on Americans here and at home and remove tariffs that harm U.S. interests," the report quoted the letter as saying.

Updated : 2021-08-07 07:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday