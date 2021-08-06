Taiwan’s Olympic performance draws attention to name issue

The "Chinese Taipei" flag flying high during a medal ceremony on July 31. The "Chinese Taipei" flag flying high during a medal ceremony on July 31. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s record medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics has attracted international attention to the official name it uses at the games, but most Taiwanese just ignore the appellation “Chinese Taipei,” The Diplomat wrote Thursday (Aug. 5).

Under an agreement reached in 1981, Taiwan is not allowed to use its name, flag or national anthem at the Olympic Games and many other sports tournaments. Instead, it is labeled as “Chinese Taipei,” uses a white flag with Olympic rings, while a song titled the “national flag anthem” resounds during medal ceremonies.

In the article titled “Taiwan – Sorry, ‘Chinese Taipei’ – Is Having A Fantastic Olympics,” The Diplomat points out that most Taiwanese from the president down have chosen not to use the artificial name.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) used the hashtag #TeamTaiwan to describe the country’s athletes, who had won two gold, four silver and six bronze medals by Friday (Aug. 6) afternoon. The champions themselves were not shy about their nationality either, posting Taiwan as the name of their country on social media accompanied by the national flag, The Diplomat reported.

However, a formal name change seems unlikely in the near future because the International Olympic Committee threatened it could bar Taiwan's athletes from future games if the country unilaterally abandoned “Chinese Taipei.”