Biden offers 'temporary safe haven' for Hongkongers as China doubles down on repression

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Biden administration is offering Hongkongers in the U.S. a "temporary safe haven" as China continues to flout its legally binding obligations in Hong Kong and doubles down on its campaign to punish pro-democratic voices in the city.

President Joe Biden on Thursday (Aug. 5) invoked his constitutional authority to grant Hong Kong residents currently in the U.S. Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for up to 18 months.

In a memorandum issue that day, Biden pointed out that under the national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in June of last year, the Hong Kong police continue "a campaign of politically motivated arrests," with at least 100 opposition politicians, activists, and protesters arrested under the security law and more than 10,000 people have detained in relation to the pro-democracy protests that wracked the city in 2019.

To support Hong Kongers in the U.S. who face diminishing freedoms back home, Biden announced he was ordering the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to "defer for 18 months the removal of any Hong Kong resident who is present in the United States on the date of this memorandum."

Exceptions include those who have not continuously lived in the country as of Thursday; those who return to Hong Kong or elsewhere in China after that date of their own volition; those subject to extradition; those inadmissible or deportable under certain sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act; individuals deemed to pose "serious adverse foreign policy consequences"; and those who have been convicted of either a felony or two or more misdemeanors on American soil.