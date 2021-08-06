Alexa
CECC says Taiwan-made Medigen inoculations set for late August

350,000 doses of Taiwan's domestically-made COVID vaccine have passed inspection

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 17:03
MVC COVID-19 vaccine. (Food and Drug Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that inoculations of a domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC) are set to begin in late August.

At a press briefing on Friday (Aug. 6), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the fifth round of vaccinations will consist mostly of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. As for Medigen, he said the sixth round will mark the beginning of inoculations with the vaccine, which he anticipates will be available in late August.

Chen said on July 19 the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) had provided emergency use authorization (EUA) for Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine, enabling manufacturing to begin. Thus far, 350,000 doses have passed inspection and he said that "there is a good chance" that vaccinations can start in late August.

According to Chen, the current plan is to use Moderna vaccines in the fifth round and start allocating Medigen jabs in the sixth round. He said the vaccines will be distributed based on registration and order, with no new categories planned for the time being.

Chen pointed out that up to now, 22 batches of Medigen vaccines have been sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for inspection and sealing. Eight batches need supplemental documentation, while 10 batches are undergoing inspection.

The CECC head said that over the past two days, the number of people registering online for the Medigen vaccine has decreased, which he took to indicate that the public is still unsure of the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. However, he emphasized that he is confident the vaccines will be certified after inspection and sealing.
Updated : 2021-08-06 18:03 GMT+08:00

