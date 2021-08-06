Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

Map of magnitude 6.1 temblor reported on Aug. 6. (CWB image) Map of magnitude 6.1 temblor reported on Aug. 6. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the northeastern coast at 4:11 p.m. on Friday afternoon (Aug. 6), sending shockwaves across the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 45.7 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 7.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in New Taipei City, Yilan County, and Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Taipei, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu, Nantou, and Miaoli counties.

A lesser intensity of 1 was detected in Keelung, Hsinchu City, Taichung, and Changhua, Chiayi, and Yunlin counties. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.