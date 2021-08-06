Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

Level 3 shockwaves from magnitude 5.5 temblor felt in New Taipei City

  309
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 16:20
Map of magnitude 6.1 temblor reported on Aug. 6. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 6.1 temblor reported on Aug. 6. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the northeastern coast at 4:11 p.m. on Friday afternoon (Aug. 6), sending shockwaves across the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 45.7 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 7.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in New Taipei City, Yilan County, and Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Taipei, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu, Nantou, and Miaoli counties.

A lesser intensity of 1 was detected in Keelung, Hsinchu City, Taichung, and Changhua, Chiayi, and Yunlin counties. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
2021/08/05 06:16
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan
2021/08/03 09:09
16 earthquakes hit Taiwan's Hualien over course of 15 minutes
16 earthquakes hit Taiwan's Hualien over course of 15 minutes
2021/07/16 10:30
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
2021/07/14 07:05
15 earthquakes strike east Taiwan within 24 hours
15 earthquakes strike east Taiwan within 24 hours
2021/07/08 09:27

Updated : 2021-08-06 16:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10