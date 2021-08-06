Alexa
Taiwan to extend Level 2 alert to Aug. 23, pools to partially reopen

Pools to be allowed classes of fewer than 10 people, shower rooms, saunas, and wading pools to remain closed

  287
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 16:16
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (Aug. 6) that it will extend the Level 2 epidemic alert through Aug. 23, with swimming pools to be partially opened with strict limitations.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that although recent case numbers have been within a controllable range, a longer observation period is needed. Therefore, he confirmed that the current Level 2 alert will continue beyond Aug. 10 until at least Aug. 23.

However, Chen pointed out that many organizations have been calling for a loosening of restrictions and that some adjustments within the existing framework are being discussed. He added that in addition to athletes, swimming pools can reopen to the general public on Aug. 10, but they must follow strict epidemic prevention guidelines set by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Chen said that occupancy limits and a real-name contact tracing system must be enforced, with usage of the facilities to be broken into sessions that are at least 30 minutes apart. Swimming classes can also be held, but they must not exceed nine participants at a time.

When people are not swimming, they must wear a mask, and food and drinks are banned. Shower rooms, saunas, and wading pools are to remain closed.
Updated : 2021-08-06 16:52 GMT+08:00

