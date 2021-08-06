Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan joins Czech Republic in hosting first gender equality forum

Discussions center on women in politics, marriage equality

  138
By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 14:04
Taiwan and Czech Republic co-host online forum on gender equality. (GEC photo)

Taiwan and Czech Republic co-host online forum on gender equality. (GEC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experts from Taiwan and the Czech Republic on Wednesday (Aug. 3) held an online forum focusing on women’s and LGBTQ rights as part of the week-long Prague Pride Festival 2021.

The meeting, titled “Dialogue on progress towards gender equality – Czech Republic and Taiwan,” was co-hosted by the Taiwan Cabinet’s Gender Equality Committee (GEC) and the Prague City Government. This is the first time the two countries have teamed up to host an event highlighting gender issues, CNA reported.

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and Taiwan’s Women Empowerment Ambassador-at-Large Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) both delivered opening remarks. Hrib said that the Czech Republic’s gender wage gap is one of the biggest in the EU and noted several Central European countries’ strict anti-LGBTQ policies show a regression of freedom in the region, CNA cited him as saying.

Tradition Responsibility Prosperity Party (TOP 09) Leader Marketa Adamova said, like many countries, there are few female high-level government officials in the Czech Republic, according to a GEC press release. She said the balance of education, work, life, and family support is the key to advancing women’s role in policymaking.

Lin said that Taiwan’s promotion of mainstream gender policies has greatly reduced stereotypes and prejudice against women participating in politics. GEC Senior Executive Officer Ku Hui-yin (辜慧瑩) said by analyzing gender-specific data, policies, and laws implemented by the Taiwan government, society has become more inclusive of different gender perspectives.

Meanwhile, Prague Pride Chairman Czeslaw Walek and GEC Commissioner Jennifer Lu (呂欣潔) also exchanged experiences in promoting marriage equality. A same-sex marriage bill is currently being reviewed by the Czech Republic parliament.
LGBT
women empowerment
Prague
Czech Republic
gender equality
Gender Equality Committee
same sex marriage

RELATED ARTICLES

Foxconn founder calls for people-centered approach to vaccinations in Taiwan
Foxconn founder calls for people-centered approach to vaccinations in Taiwan
2021/08/05 17:35
Taiwan thanks Czech Republic for timely COVID vaccine donation
Taiwan thanks Czech Republic for timely COVID vaccine donation
2021/07/27 12:40
Czech Republic to donate 30,000 COVID jabs to Taiwan
Czech Republic to donate 30,000 COVID jabs to Taiwan
2021/07/27 04:00
Czech Republic weighing vaccine donation to Taiwan
Czech Republic weighing vaccine donation to Taiwan
2021/07/23 17:20
Taiwan president offers help to Czech region hit by tornado
Taiwan president offers help to Czech region hit by tornado
2021/06/25 20:49

Updated : 2021-08-06 16:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10