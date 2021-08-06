Taiwan joins Czech Republic in hosting first gender equality forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experts from Taiwan and the Czech Republic on Wednesday (Aug. 3) held an online forum focusing on women’s and LGBTQ rights as part of the week-long Prague Pride Festival 2021.

The meeting, titled “Dialogue on progress towards gender equality – Czech Republic and Taiwan,” was co-hosted by the Taiwan Cabinet’s Gender Equality Committee (GEC) and the Prague City Government. This is the first time the two countries have teamed up to host an event highlighting gender issues, CNA reported.

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and Taiwan’s Women Empowerment Ambassador-at-Large Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) both delivered opening remarks. Hrib said that the Czech Republic’s gender wage gap is one of the biggest in the EU and noted several Central European countries’ strict anti-LGBTQ policies show a regression of freedom in the region, CNA cited him as saying.

Tradition Responsibility Prosperity Party (TOP 09) Leader Marketa Adamova said, like many countries, there are few female high-level government officials in the Czech Republic, according to a GEC press release. She said the balance of education, work, life, and family support is the key to advancing women’s role in policymaking.

Lin said that Taiwan’s promotion of mainstream gender policies has greatly reduced stereotypes and prejudice against women participating in politics. GEC Senior Executive Officer Ku Hui-yin (辜慧瑩) said by analyzing gender-specific data, policies, and laws implemented by the Taiwan government, society has become more inclusive of different gender perspectives.

Meanwhile, Prague Pride Chairman Czeslaw Walek and GEC Commissioner Jennifer Lu (呂欣潔) also exchanged experiences in promoting marriage equality. A same-sex marriage bill is currently being reviewed by the Czech Republic parliament.