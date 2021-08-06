Alexa
Container ship sinks outside of south Taiwan port

9-member crew abandoned ship and made it to shore safely before ship sank

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 13:40
A container ship sinks off the Chiayi County port of Budai Friday, but its nine-member crew was saved. (CNA, CGA photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A container ship sank off Budai harbor in Chiayi County as Taiwan was lashed by wind and rain from Tropical Storm Lupit, but its nine-member crew was saved, reports said Friday (Aug. 6).

The Shan Bao No. 2 spun out of control Thursday (Aug. 5) afternoon before getting stuck on rocks outside the port, CNA reported. The nine people on board were lifted to safety by a crane, but the ship started taking in water overnight.

By Friday morning, part of the ship had sunk. Five of the 35 containers on board were swept away by waves, though harbor management said no oil leaks had been found.

When the weather is milder the authorities will try and remove the remaining containers. Lupit is expected to move north overland in China before heading out to sea again and approaching north Taiwan late Saturday (Aug. 7) and Sunday (Aug. 8).
