Chile to offer booster shot to those inoculated with Chinese COVID vaccine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chile will start giving COVID booster shots to people who have already been inoculated with China’s Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine.

President Sebastian Pinera made the announcement on Thursday (Aug. 5), according to Reuters. Chile started its coronavirus vaccination campaign in February, with more than 67% of the population fully vaccinated, primarily with Sinovac.

“We have decided to start a reinforcement of the vaccination of those who have already received both doses of the vaccine Sinovac,” the president said in a television speech. Starting on Wednesday (Aug. 11), Chile will start giving one extra shot of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, first to citizens over 55 who received their shots prior to March 31.

In a Chilean study published in April, the government said the Chinese vaccine was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations, and 80% effective in preventing deaths. However, a follow up study released by the Chilean government on Tuesday (Aug. 3) found the Chinese vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing symptomatic infection had fallen from 67% to 58.5%.

Chile has recorded around 1.6 million COVID cases and had 35,806 deaths.