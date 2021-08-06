Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chile to offer booster shot to those inoculated with Chinese COVID vaccine

Chileans who have been vaccinated with China’s CoronaVac to get AZ booster

  134
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 13:30
AZ COVID vaccines. (CNA photo)

AZ COVID vaccines. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chile will start giving COVID booster shots to people who have already been inoculated with China’s Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine.

President Sebastian Pinera made the announcement on Thursday (Aug. 5), according to Reuters. Chile started its coronavirus vaccination campaign in February, with more than 67% of the population fully vaccinated, primarily with Sinovac.

“We have decided to start a reinforcement of the vaccination of those who have already received both doses of the vaccine Sinovac,” the president said in a television speech. Starting on Wednesday (Aug. 11), Chile will start giving one extra shot of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, first to citizens over 55 who received their shots prior to March 31.

In a Chilean study published in April, the government said the Chinese vaccine was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations, and 80% effective in preventing deaths. However, a follow up study released by the Chilean government on Tuesday (Aug. 3) found the Chinese vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing symptomatic infection had fallen from 67% to 58.5%.

Chile has recorded around 1.6 million COVID cases and had 35,806 deaths.
Chile
Chile AZ booster
Chile Chinese covid vaccine
Sinovac CoronaVac

RELATED ARTICLES

Fugitive Chilean colonel arrested in Argentina on human rights violations
Fugitive Chilean colonel arrested in Argentina on human rights violations
2021/06/14 06:00
Only 1.3% of Taiwanese willing to take Chinese Covid vaccines
Only 1.3% of Taiwanese willing to take Chinese Covid vaccines
2021/02/24 11:41
China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
2021/01/23 17:17
Norwegian salmon not source of Beijing's coronavirus outbreak: Officials
Norwegian salmon not source of Beijing's coronavirus outbreak: Officials
2020/06/18 11:51
Taiwan's president calls on APEC members to maintain dialogue after summit cancellation
Taiwan's president calls on APEC members to maintain dialogue after summit cancellation
2019/10/31 15:35

Updated : 2021-08-06 14:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan celeb dropped by Chinese brands over Olympic 'national competitors' post
Taiwan celeb dropped by Chinese brands over Olympic 'national competitors' post