Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Head of US Indo-Pacific Command says military capable of defending Taiwan

Admiral John Aquilino confident US 'ready for any contingency' with integrated deterrence strategy

  450
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 12:33
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander John Aquilino. (U.S. Navy photo)

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander John Aquilino. (U.S. Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral John Aquilino said on Thursday (Aug. 5) the United States is capable of defending Taiwan in a military conflict.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Aquilino said the U.S. military continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional peace and prosperity, adding that it must ensure the status quo remains in the Taiwan Strait. The commander said Beijing’s “heavy-handed actions” in Hong Kong have increased his concerns about China’s intentions toward Taiwan, Stars and Stripes reported.

Aquilino said U.S. policy toward Taiwan is very clear and based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the six assurances, and the three U.S.-China joint communiques. When asked whether China will attack Taiwan earlier than expected, he only reiterated the Indo-Pacific is the most important region for the U.S. and is Washington’s biggest security challenge, per a Liberty Times report.

Aquilino said the U.S. military is focusing on an integrated deterrence, which is “designed for the entire joint force to be able to operate in a synchronized fashion in all domains,” such as cyberspace and space. He added the U.S. is also working to ensure interoperability with other allied military forces. "The U.S. is ready for any contingency should it occur,” Stars and Stripes quoted the commander as saying.

“I have a level of confidence that the U.S. military and Department of Defense is in a good place,” Aquilino said.

The commander also pointed out the U.S.’s biggest concern is not what Beijing says but rather what it does and how it acts toward its neighbors. China’s actions are far from what it has pledged to do, he said, listing the Sino-British Joint Declaration as an example of its many broken promises. Aquilino added that Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang goes against the values of dignity, respect, and human rights.
Taiwan
U.S.
Chinese aggression
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
John Aquilino

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Wen Tzu-yun clinches bronze medal in Olympic karate
Taiwan's Wen Tzu-yun clinches bronze medal in Olympic karate
2021/08/05 20:20
China will not make 'unilateral unprovoked move' on Taiwan: Singapore PM
China will not make 'unilateral unprovoked move' on Taiwan: Singapore PM
2021/08/05 20:18
Taiwan VP Lai talks economic and security cooperation with Australia's new representative
Taiwan VP Lai talks economic and security cooperation with Australia's new representative
2021/08/05 19:56
Taiwan mulls victory parade for Olympians
Taiwan mulls victory parade for Olympians
2021/08/05 15:26
Torrential rain threatens dog shelter in Taiwan's Tainan
Torrential rain threatens dog shelter in Taiwan's Tainan
2021/08/05 14:10

Updated : 2021-08-06 14:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan celeb dropped by Chinese brands over Olympic 'national competitors' post
Taiwan celeb dropped by Chinese brands over Olympic 'national competitors' post