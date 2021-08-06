Alexa
Singapore to lift quarantine rule for Taiwan arrivals on Aug. 7

Singapore easing restrictions on Taiwanese travelers after outbreak brought under control

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/06 11:44
Singapore's iconic Merlion at night. (Flickr, Mendhak photo)
Light show Merlion.

Singapore's iconic Merlion at night. (Flickr, Mendhak photo)

Light show Merlion. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Aug. 5) announced that it will lift its requirement that arrivals from Taiwan undergo quarantine as the situation after the recent outbreak has improved dramatically.

On May 16, Singapore imposed a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility on all arrivals from Taiwan, after it experienced its worst domestic outbreak of COVID-19 cases, with 206 cases announced that day alone. However, a soft lockdown imposed over the subsequent months brought cases down substantially, with only six cases reported by Thursday (Aug. 5).

In response to the greatly improved situation in Taiwan, Singapore's MOH on Thursday announced that it will lift the SHN for arrivals from Taiwan at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 7). To be eligible, passengers must have stayed in Taiwan for at least 21 days before landing in Singapore and must undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival.

If the result is negative, arriving passengers from Taiwan will no longer need to undergo quarantine and can "go about their activities in Singapore." Travelers who are already undergoing their two-week SHN at 11:59 on Saturday must still continue with their quarantine and complete a COVID test before they can leave.

Starting next Thursday (Aug. 12), travelers from Taiwan who have spent at least 21 days in the country prior to arrival in Singapore can apply for an Air Travel Pass. They need only undergo a PCR test upon arrival, and as long as it is negative, they can begin their activities in Singapore.
Updated : 2021-08-06 12:14 GMT+08:00

