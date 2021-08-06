Matcha cake recreates Taiwan’s badminton win at Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese tea dessert brand TSUJIRI in Taiwan is launching a signature matcha cake with a theme that celebrates the match when Taiwan won gold in the men’s doubles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Taiwan's duo of Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) beat their Chinese rivals in the final. A Hawk-Eye challenge of a “line call” that determined their victory has since become a motif in memes created by ecstatic local netizens.

Many brands have jumped on the bandwagon by incorporating the reference into their products, and TSUJIRI Taiwan is no exception. The dessert business has recreated the winning scene on its matcha cheesecake, following calls by enthusiasts in Taiwan.

The rectangular cake, in an explosion of matcha green that matches the badminton court, is decorated with white lines made from powdered sugar. The “shuttlecock” falling on the line that indicates “in” is made from chocolate coated with edible gold, in a tribute to the “glorious match point,” according to the company in a Facebook post.

Matcha lovers were thrilled to find the “shuttlecock” is not made of “red bean,” saying they can’t wait to relish the sweet moment. Priced at NT$680 (US$24.46), the cake is available starting noon on Friday (Aug. 6), in a limited supply of 200 units.



TSUJIRI Taiwan's signature matcha cheesecake. (Facebook photo)