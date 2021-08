Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease vaccine before administering them to staffers of supermarket group Aeon in Chiba, ... Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease vaccine before administering them to staffers of supermarket group Aeon in Chiba, Japan June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Stephane Bancel, boss of $168 billion vaccine producer Moderna (MRNA.O), has a problem, but it’s a good one. His company’s shares are up 20-fold since the end of 2019, it has joined the S&P 500 Index read more , and second-quarter sales of $4.4 billion came from almost nothing a year earlier on the back of Moderna’s messenger RNA jab against Covid-19.