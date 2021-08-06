Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Vincent PM injured at protest, bleeding from injury - media

By REUTERS
2021/08/06 09:26
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, his shirt covered in blood, is evacuated after media reported that he was hit by a ston...

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, his shirt covered in blood, is evacuated after media reported that he was hit by a ston...

The Prime Minister of the Caribbean country St. Vincent and the Grenadines was struck by an object on Thursday during protests and later received medical treatment for injuries, according to local media reports and images circulating online.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves had been walking through a group of protesters when the incident occurred, reports said.

"I suspect it is not life-threatening, it is something that needs to be addressed by health officials," said Sehon Marshall, a spokesman for Gonsalves, in an interview with Jamaica-based outlet Nationwide News.

A video circulating on social media showed Gonsalves engulfed by people amid much noise. An unidentified voice in the video said: "The Prime Minister is bleeding! ... Somebody just hit the Prime Minister in his head with a stone!"

Another image posted on social media showed Gonsalves in a white shirt stained red with blood, apparently in hospital.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts, and was unable to immediately reach his government for comment.
St. Vincent
Caribbean

RELATED ARTICLES

Journey to freedom for Caribbean peoples continues
Journey to freedom for Caribbean peoples continues
2021/07/30 12:07
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens
2021/05/22 23:00
Taiwan launches new Formosa Club in the Caribbean
Taiwan launches new Formosa Club in the Caribbean
2021/05/15 10:02
Cultural festival showcases Caribbean and Latin American delicacies, performing arts
Cultural festival showcases Caribbean and Latin American delicacies, performing arts
2021/04/18 17:28
Photo of the Day: Volcano on Taiwan's ally Saint Vincent explodes
Photo of the Day: Volcano on Taiwan's ally Saint Vincent explodes
2021/04/12 17:22

Updated : 2021-08-06 09:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Taiwan celeb dropped by Chinese brands over Olympic 'national competitors' post
Taiwan celeb dropped by Chinese brands over Olympic 'national competitors' post
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths