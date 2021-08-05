Taiwan's karate fighter guaranteed Olympic medal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Wen Tzu-yun (文姿云) on Thursday (Aug. 5) fought her way to the semifinals of the Women's 55-kg kumite category of the karate competition and is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In her first match, Wen lost 5 to 2 to Bulgaria's Ivet Goranova. However, she bounced back in her second fight, vanquishing Iran's Sara Bahmanyar 5 to 1.

By her third match, she had accumulated enough points to only need a win or a tie to make it to the semifinals. Although her opponent, Turkey's Serap Ozcelik, had lost her two previous matches, she did not go out without a fierce fight.

At the one-minute mark, Ozcelik took a one-point lead, but 28 seconds later, Wen countered with a point of her own. Less than nine seconds later, Wen scored a two-point technique.

Not to be outdone, Ozcelik responded with a three-point technique. Wen clawed her way back by scoring two more one-point techniques and managed to fend off Ozcelik's last-ditch attempt to at least tie the match.

Wen came out victorious with a final score of 5 to 4. She is next slated to face Ukraine's Anzhelika Terliuga in the semifinal match.

A win sends her to the finals to battle for gold, while a loss will result in a bronze. The medal will be a first for Taiwan in Olympic karate, which is being held for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

In order to reduce unnecessary injuries to competitors, the Olympic karate kumite competition does not require participants to fight for the bronze medal and instead awards two of them.