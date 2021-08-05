Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's karate fighter guaranteed Olympic medal

Team Taiwan earns record 12th Olympic medal with karate win

  378
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 18:52
Wen Tzu-yun (right) kicking Ivet Goranova (left). 

Wen Tzu-yun (right) kicking Ivet Goranova (left).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Wen Tzu-yun (文姿云) on Thursday (Aug. 5) fought her way to the semifinals of the Women's 55-kg kumite category of the karate competition and is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In her first match, Wen lost 5 to 2 to Bulgaria's Ivet Goranova. However, she bounced back in her second fight, vanquishing Iran's Sara Bahmanyar 5 to 1.

By her third match, she had accumulated enough points to only need a win or a tie to make it to the semifinals. Although her opponent, Turkey's Serap Ozcelik, had lost her two previous matches, she did not go out without a fierce fight.

At the one-minute mark, Ozcelik took a one-point lead, but 28 seconds later, Wen countered with a point of her own. Less than nine seconds later, Wen scored a two-point technique.

Not to be outdone, Ozcelik responded with a three-point technique. Wen clawed her way back by scoring two more one-point techniques and managed to fend off Ozcelik's last-ditch attempt to at least tie the match.

Wen came out victorious with a final score of 5 to 4. She is next slated to face Ukraine's Anzhelika Terliuga in the semifinal match.

A win sends her to the finals to battle for gold, while a loss will result in a bronze. The medal will be a first for Taiwan in Olympic karate, which is being held for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

In order to reduce unnecessary injuries to competitors, the Olympic karate kumite competition does not require participants to fight for the bronze medal and instead awards two of them.
karate
Olympic karate
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Team Taiwan
Summer Olympics
Olympics
Wen Tzu-yun

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Olympic badminton heroes make triumphant return
Taiwan's Olympic badminton heroes make triumphant return
2021/08/05 10:55
Taiwan reviewing rule barring Olympic gold medalist from endorsing beer brand
Taiwan reviewing rule barring Olympic gold medalist from endorsing beer brand
2021/08/04 16:30
Huang wins 1st Olympic boxing medal in Taiwan's history
Huang wins 1st Olympic boxing medal in Taiwan's history
2021/08/04 14:53
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
2021/08/04 14:17
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home
2021/08/04 11:55

Updated : 2021-08-05 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China