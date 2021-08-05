20% of new university programs in Taiwan to focus on AI

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Out of the 56 newly established daytime university degree programs for the upcoming school year in Taiwan, 12 programs highlight the application of artificial intelligence (AI).

Cheng Kung University and Chi Nan University both offer master’s programs that were jointly founded by existing information technology and electrical engineering departments. Tamkang University’s undergraduate program focuses on robotics, internet of things (IoT), big data analysis, and chip design.

Chi Nan University President Wu Tung-hsing (武東星) said although students in traditional IT programs learned code-writing, they did not necessarily understand how the craft could apply to different fields, reported UDN. By establishing the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics master’s program, the school’s goal is to help students combine software and hardware skills.

National Cheng Chi University, well known for its humanities programs, founded the Artificial Intelligence and E-learning Center, in addition to adding an artificial intelligence division to its Department of Management Information Systems. The university aims to create a unique AI education environment by integrating technology with its famed humanities, law, and business programs.

Despite the longstanding popularity of traditional information engineering and management programs in Taiwan, students appear to be highly interested in the new artificial intelligence programs. Lee Tsung-han (李宗翰), dean of Tamkang University College of Engineering, said applications flooded in immediately as soon as admissions opened, according to UDN.