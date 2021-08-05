Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head

Chen says loosening restrictions may be possible further down road

  595
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 20:48
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during Thursday’s (Aug. 5) COVID-19 briefing that Taiwan’s border controls will be relaxed but not at this stage, CNA reported.

Citing reports from Reuters and Bloomberg News, several domestic news outlets reported that the U.S. is considering new rules that would require all visitors to be fully vaccinated before entering the country.

When asked whether Taiwan will follow suit, Chen said border control is the primary way to contain the spread of the Delta variant and that checking vaccination status is not one of Taiwan’s measures. He added that the country primarily relies on quarantine and testing of arrivals to contain the pandemic, per CNA.

The CECC head said many people hope the country can loosen up the current border restrictions. “This is not out of the question further down the road,” he said, though he added that since infections of the Delta variant are on the rise around the globe, containing it and other variants has to be the priority. Therefore, border control cannot be relaxed at the moment.

On July 26, one day before Taiwan’s COVID-19 alert was lowered to Level 3, the country announced that the current entry ban on foreigners without a valid residence certificate would continue and that flight transfers would remain prohibited. However, exemptions for emergencies and those entering on humanitarian grounds would be considered on a case-by-case basis.
border control
CECC
COVID-19
variants
Delta variant
vaccination status

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese brands in Japan to offer hot deals celebrating close ties
Taiwanese brands in Japan to offer hot deals celebrating close ties
2021/08/05 12:16
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/08/04 20:30
Taiwan’s MOE to propose pandemic prevention measures for incoming foreign students
Taiwan’s MOE to propose pandemic prevention measures for incoming foreign students
2021/08/04 20:15
Pfizer-BNT vaccine could arrive in Taiwan in late September
Pfizer-BNT vaccine could arrive in Taiwan in late September
2021/08/04 18:27
Taipei beef noodle restaurant, Mongolian barbecue shut down as indoor dining resumes
Taipei beef noodle restaurant, Mongolian barbecue shut down as indoor dining resumes
2021/08/03 17:46

Updated : 2021-08-05 22:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China