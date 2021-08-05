New Taipei City not planning to reopen bars in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) expressed his willingness to let bars reopen for business in September, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Thursday (Aug. 5) he was considering no such thing.

In order to counter a surge in the number of local COVID-19 infections, the central government put Taiwan under a Level 3 COVID alert from May 19 through July 26, during which time nightclubs, karaoke parlors, hostess bars, and other nightlife venues were ordered closed.

While the alert has been lowered to a Level 2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Thursday that even after Aug. 9, a reopening of the bars was not an option. The Taipei City Government said it could consider their reopening next month, but New Taipei’s Mayor Hou told journalists there was no such plan for his city for the time being, UDN reported.

The development of the COVID situation was the prime point of consideration to decide whether to allow the resumption of certain business sectors, Hou said. According to the mayor, measures to prevent new infections would play a key part in the city government’s plans for a gradual reopening.