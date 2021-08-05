Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during the COVID-19 briefing on Thursday (Aug. 5) that if people planning to travel abroad need an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), they can go to a hospital with an outpatient travel medicine department and apply.

As COVID-19 cases have surged internationally, many countries have required travelers to produce vaccination certificates for their entry, CNA reported.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the ICVP, also called the Yellow Book, is an internationally accepted certificate of vaccination issued by a country’s health authority based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regulations and certificate formats.

Vaccinated people in Taiwan already receive a yellow card printed in Chinese and English, which is proof of vaccination. However, Chen said most countries require more clearly specified vaccination certificates, such as the Yellow Book.

First-time applicants have to carry their vaccination yellow card and ID card to apply. The fee is NT$200 (US$6.9), and for those who already have the Yellow Book, registering an additional COVID-19 vaccine will cost NT$150, according to Chen.