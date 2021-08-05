Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan performance troupes to tour US through State Department program

First time for Taiwanese groups to join exchange program supporting US foreign policy goals

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 17:49
Resident Island Dance Theater in rehearsal.

Resident Island Dance Theater in rehearsal. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Association in Taiwan (AIT) announced on Thursday (Aug. 5) that Pingtung County’s "Resident Island Dance Theater" and Taipei City’s "Twincussion Duo" will participate in “Center Stage,” a U.S. State Department Cultural Exchange Program, and will tour the U.S. in 2022 and 2023.

This is the first time that the State Council has included a Taiwanese group in this plan, according to a CNA report. AIT issued a press release stating that in the upcoming sixth season of Center Stage, six contemporary music and dance groups from Taiwan, Argentina, and Armenia will tour the United States for a month to promote international exchange.

AIT said the groups will interact with communities across the country through physical and online performances, workshops, impromptu performances, and dinner parties to promote understanding and cultivate lasting relationships.

The project was first initiated by the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and produced by the New England Foundation for the Arts. Since 2012, Center Stage has hosted 29 performance groups and nearly 200 artists from nine countries to perform in the U.S.

There will be five performance groups from Colombia and Peru joining the program from Feb. to June 2022 as well.

According to the State Department’s official website, Center Stage is “a groundbreaking cultural diplomacy initiative” that “supports cultural understanding between American and international communities” and “supports the foreign policy goals of the United States.”
United States
AIT
Arts and culture
dance
performance
State Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese musician Abao celebrates Indigenous Day with Yo-Yo Ma
Taiwanese musician Abao celebrates Indigenous Day with Yo-Yo Ma
2021/08/02 17:03
AIT to celebrate 75th anniversary of Fulbright Program
AIT to celebrate 75th anniversary of Fulbright Program
2021/08/01 15:39
Taiwan think tank wraps up youth camp co-organized with AIT
Taiwan think tank wraps up youth camp co-organized with AIT
2021/07/29 13:43
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
2021/07/29 11:52
American Institute in Taiwan appoints Ed Dunn as spokesperson
American Institute in Taiwan appoints Ed Dunn as spokesperson
2021/07/28 13:33

Updated : 2021-08-05 19:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China