Foxconn founder calls for 'humanized' vaccinations in Taiwan

Terry Guo compares Taiwan's vaccination method with Czech Republic's

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 17:35
Hon Hai founder Terry Gou receives a BNT shot in Caech on August 5, 2021. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has suggested that Taiwan implement a more humanized method of vaccination, UDN reported.

Gou, the Taiwanese billionaire behind the donation of 5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the Taiwan government, received a BioNTech vaccine dose in the Czech Republic and shared his experience on Facebook. Getting vaccinated was the first thing he had to do before continuing his Europe trip, the businessman said.

He described his vaccination experience, which took place in a shopping mall, as pressure-free and relaxing, adding that the staff was friendly and very helpful. Guo said that it took him about 20 minutes to get vaccinated and an additional 30 minutes for post-jab observation. After that, he left with a vaccination certificate that allows the recipient to travel throughout the EU and the world.

Terrry Guo poses with friendly staff at vaccination station in Czech shopping mall. (Facebook, Terry Gou photo)

Guo said that the jab cost about US$35 (NT$972), which was worth it, as it was an excellent experience.

Vaccinations in Taiwan are still conducted through the nation's medical system which places immense pressure on medical facilities and personnel. Guo said he hopes the government can draw on the Czech Republic's inoculation strategy and provide a more humanized and friendly process for the public in the future.
Updated : 2021-08-05 19:52 GMT+08:00

