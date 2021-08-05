Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Major theaters across Asia team up to promote performing arts

Performance arts camp features online workshops, individual sessions with renowned artists

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 15:44
"Asia Connection: Producers Camp" will begin on Aug. 31. (Yi-Hsien Lee photo)

"Asia Connection: Producers Camp" will begin on Aug. 31. (Yi-Hsien Lee photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has teamed up with Japan, Singapore, and South Korea to promote performing arts in the region.

A project titled "Asia Connection: Producers Camp (ACPC)" has been launched by Taiwan's National Theater & Concert Hall (NTCH), Singapore's Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, South Korea's National Theater of Korea, and Japan's Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre. The performing arts camp is slated to take place for three consecutive years starting this year, with a different theme annually.

This is the first time that Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are collaborating with international artists and well-experienced producers to provide practical suggestions and skills in creating theatrical programs. "ACPC serves as a platform to discover new ideas and perspectives that are truly Asian and belong only to this generation," NTCH General and Artistic Director Liu Yi-ru (劉怡汝) said.

There will be five talented international instructors to lead the upcoming online individual discussions examing diverse arts developments and production practices in Asian communities, including Farooq Chaudhry, executive producer of the U.K's Akram Khan Company; Ong Keng Sen, director of the Digital Young Curators Academy at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Germany; Wouter van Ransbeek, creative director of the International Theater Amsterdam; Alistair Spalding, artistic director and chief executive of Sadler's Wells in London; and Annette Shun Wah, artistic director of Australia's OzAsia Festival.

The 16 selected participants, who have more than five years of experience and hail from eight countries, will attend the three-week workshops and group courses. Additionally, the workshops will look at how performing arts and theater have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will begin on Aug. 31, three days per week.


Introduction video of performance arts camp.
Japan
Singapore
South Korea
performing art
NTCH
Asia
show
theater

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
2021/08/04 17:20
Former Japanese prime minister’s support for Taiwan motivated by Hong Kong’s fate
Former Japanese prime minister’s support for Taiwan motivated by Hong Kong’s fate
2021/08/03 17:09
Chinese embassy in Canberra accuses Japanese ambassador of glorifying WWII militarism
Chinese embassy in Canberra accuses Japanese ambassador of glorifying WWII militarism
2021/08/03 16:17
Taiwanese businesses struggling in Southeast Asia due to COVID
Taiwanese businesses struggling in Southeast Asia due to COVID
2021/08/03 15:58
Japan calls on international community to support Taiwan
Japan calls on international community to support Taiwan
2021/08/03 13:16

Updated : 2021-08-05 17:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting