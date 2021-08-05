Major theaters across Asia team up to promote performing arts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has teamed up with Japan, Singapore, and South Korea to promote performing arts in the region.

A project titled "Asia Connection: Producers Camp (ACPC)" has been launched by Taiwan's National Theater & Concert Hall (NTCH), Singapore's Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, South Korea's National Theater of Korea, and Japan's Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre. The performing arts camp is slated to take place for three consecutive years starting this year, with a different theme annually.

This is the first time that Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are collaborating with international artists and well-experienced producers to provide practical suggestions and skills in creating theatrical programs. "ACPC serves as a platform to discover new ideas and perspectives that are truly Asian and belong only to this generation," NTCH General and Artistic Director Liu Yi-ru (劉怡汝) said.

There will be five talented international instructors to lead the upcoming online individual discussions examing diverse arts developments and production practices in Asian communities, including Farooq Chaudhry, executive producer of the U.K's Akram Khan Company; Ong Keng Sen, director of the Digital Young Curators Academy at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Germany; Wouter van Ransbeek, creative director of the International Theater Amsterdam; Alistair Spalding, artistic director and chief executive of Sadler's Wells in London; and Annette Shun Wah, artistic director of Australia's OzAsia Festival.

The 16 selected participants, who have more than five years of experience and hail from eight countries, will attend the three-week workshops and group courses. Additionally, the workshops will look at how performing arts and theater have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will begin on Aug. 31, three days per week.



Introduction video of performance arts camp.