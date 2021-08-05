Alexa
Taiwan’s CECC to draw up guidance for reopening swimming pools

CECC head says no significant changes to preventive restrictions should be expected after Aug. 9

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 16:21
Taiwan’s CECC to draw up guidance for reopening swimming pools

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing that there will be no significant changes to preventive restrictions after Aug. 9, when the Level 2 alert ends.

However, the center will deal with issues on a case-by-case basis, such as drawing up guidance for reopening swimming pools, he said, per CNA.

The two-week Level 2 COVID-19 alert will end in a few days, but the CECC has not yet announced plans related to the next alert status after Aug. 9.

When asked by media whether there will be a further relaxation of restrictions from Aug. 10, Chen said the center needs two full weeks to observe the fluctuations of the epidemic and that the CECC did not intend to make significant changes to current restrictions.

However, the CECC will look at certain issues, such as whether to allow convenient stores to sell tea eggs, Kanto cooking, and other hot foods, and whether to reopen swimming pools, Chen said. He added that this micromanaging of individual issues will become the norm.

With regard to reopening swimming pools, the CECC head said that after a discussion with the Ministry of Education on Thursday morning, the plan in place for athletic training made him confident that pools for competitors could open soon.

As for regular swimming pools, Chen said that once guidance related to crowd control, contact tracing, opening times, and disinfection had been set, local governments would be notified and swimming pools across the country could reopen.

In response to a media question as to why tea eggs and Kanto cooking are not allowed to be sold in convenience stores, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s Medical Response Division, said the idea was that convenience stores are understaffed and self-service by customers using the same tongs is dangerous. If this can be prevented, allowing hot foods to be sold in convenient stores again will be considered.

Kanto cooking
tea eggs
CECC
swimming pools
reopening

