Taiwan mulls victory parade for Olympians

Talks being held about how such event can be held amid COVID-19 curbs

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 15:26
Flags of China, Taiwan, and Malaysia displayed during the medals ceremony of men's double Badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 31.

Flags of China, Taiwan, and Malaysia displayed during the medals ceremony of men's double Badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 31. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is considering hosting a parade to celebrate the achievements of Taiwanese athletes at the Tokyo Olympics as the games draw to a close.

The Ministry of Education, which oversees the nation's Sports Administration, is in discussions with relevant authorities about the possibility of holding a homecoming event for the Olympians. The plan will take into account COVID-19 preventative measures, according to Deputy Education Minister Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟).

Taiwan is currently under Level 2 COVID restrictions, which were lowered from Level 3 on July 27. No more than 100 people are allowed in outdoor assemblies, and events exceeding the limit will need approval by the health authorities.

Asked about the matter earlier this week, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) joked that he would like to have the Olympic heroes pitch for epidemic prevention campaigns, wrote Storm Media.

Taiwan is currently ranked 19th in the Tokyo 2020 medals table with a total of 11 medals (two golds, four silvers, and five bronzes.) This is the best ever Olympic performance for the country, and a Mirage 2000 fighter escort was arranged on Wednesday to welcome the athletes home.

As the country basks in Olympic glory, the controversies surrounding the flight seating and accommodation arrangements will be addressed after the conclusion of the games, Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said. So far, Taiwan’s sports chief has stepped down and it has been revealed that the person behind the seating controversy is an Olympic official with a criminal record.
