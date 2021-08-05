Taiwan considers set of 10 checks for COVID Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” will come with 10 checks including at least one worth NT$1,000 (US$36) but without restrictions based on recipients’ wealth or income, the government said Thursday (Aug. 5).

Last year, the government issued “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” to kickstart the economy, allowing members of the public to receive NT$3,000 each in return for a payment of NT$1,000. Following the recent surge of local COVID-19 cases, the authorities are preparing a similar program with each set of checks totaling NT$5,000.

Following criticism by lawmakers of the cost of the program, Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said on Thursday that spending on the new checks will not markedly exceed last year’s costs, CNA reported. The printing budget for the “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” amounts to NT$700 million, while costs related to exchanging the checks total NT$2 billion.

Lo rejected claims by an opposition lawmaker that this year’s budget will reach NT$13.6 billion as far from the truth. The Kuomintang (KMT) has argued in favor of handing out cash, but the government insisted that checks are more effective for businesses to recover from the impacts of COVID. Citizens might just pocket the cash instead of spending it, the government said.

The timeline for launching the voucher program has not yet been decided, as they will be more beneficial after the recent COVID outbreak has completely died out, Lo said. Taiwan registered six local COVID transmissions on Thursday, the lowest number since mid-May.