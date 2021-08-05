Torrential rain threatens dog shelter in Taiwan's Tainan

Dogs at an animal shelter in Tainan are suffering during floods (CNA, ARTT photo). Dogs at an animal shelter in Tainan are suffering during floods (CNA, ARTT photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As days of torrential rain has caused flooding in southern Taiwan, a shelter for stray dogs in Tainan City has lost much of its food reserves to rising water levels, reports said Thursday (Aug. 5).

The “Mother Huang Dog Shelter” in the city’s Yongkang District is located in a low-lying area that floods easily, making it difficult to pump the water out, CNA reported. While the shelter's managers have considered raising the area and improving the pumping system, neither option is likely to solve the problem in the near term, according to the report.

Following a previous flood, the Taiwan Dogs and Cats United Donation Networks raised funds to buy 220 plastic boards for the animals to stand on. However, the only permanent solution for the recurrent problem is to find a new location for the shelter and its more than 100 animals, Animal Rescue Team Taiwan (ARTT) said.

The group used a drone to film the shelter’s problematic situation from the air while starting a campaign to fund the purchase of sufficient food for the dogs in the coming days. Weather forecasters predict several more days of rain for the region as Tropical Storm Lupit moves past Taiwan.