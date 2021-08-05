Taiwan says maintaining cross-strait peace is in global community's interests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Aug. 5) said that maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait is in the global community’s interest and Taiwan will strive to work with like-minded nations to ensure regional stability.

The ministry’s comments were in response to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien-loong’s (李顯龍) statements on U.S.-China relations and developments in the strait. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Aug. 3, Lee said that Washington’s relations with Beijing have changed from a cooperative alliance to more adversarial and competitive ties. He added that Taiwan is a potential flashpoint for conflict.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Thursday evening noted Lee’s concerns about the situation in the strait and regional stability and said that the ministry affirms Lee’s remarks, CNA reported. She said in recent years, China has continued to engage in wolf-warrior diplomacy, gray zone tactics, disinformation campaigns, and hybrid warfare strategies to harass democratic countries. Beijing has also used COVID-19 vaccines as a diplomatic tool to expand its global influence and alter the world order, the spokesperson said.

Ou also said China's actions to “undermine regional peace and security” have become a major concern in the international community. She pointed out that Taiwan is at the forefront of China's military expansion and said Taiwan will continue strengthening its self-defense capabilities and defending its democracy while also deepening cooperation with like-minded countries to maintain the status quo in the strait.

The spokesperson added that Taiwan is a country that loves democracy and freedom and advocates human rights and the rule of law. The Taiwan government has always adhered to an approach centered on "peace, reciprocity, democracy, and dialogue" when handling cross-strait relations, she said.