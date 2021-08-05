Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese brands in Japan to offer hot deals celebrating close ties

Promotional campaign paying tribute to ‘strengthened friendship’ between the two countries

  148
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 12:16
Taiwanese brands in Japan offering hot deals celebrating close ties. (Tourism Bureau image)

Taiwanese brands in Japan offering hot deals celebrating close ties. (Tourism Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau is joining 100 Taiwanese businesses that operate in Japan to launch a promotional campaign highlighting the strong bond between the two countries.

The campaign involves discounts and special offers on Taiwanese specialties from 100 select Taiwanese brands in Japan between Aug. 6 and Sept. 5. Customers will also get a chance to participate in a raffle for prizes by uploading related photos with hashtags to their Instagram accounts.

The promotion is intended to promote bilateral tourism as well as show Taiwan’s gratitude to Japan for its aid during the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has pledged 3.34 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, one of the many examples of the two nations helping each other in times of crisis.

A survey of Japanese who visited Taiwan between 2017 and 2019 indicated that they were the most impressed with Taiwanese cuisine and that shopping was an essential activity during their sojourn in the country, according to the Tourism Bureau.

Bubble tea, xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), and a wide variety of Taiwanese treats are among the products being marketed. To learn more, visit the event's official website.

Taiwanese brands in Japan to offer hot deals celebrating close ties

Taiwanese brands in Japan to offer hot deals celebrating close ties

Taiwanese brands in Japan to offer hot deals celebrating close ties

Taiwanese brands in Japan to offer hot deals celebrating close ties
Taiwanese brands in Japan offering hot deals celebrating close ties. (Tourism Bureau images)
tourism
Taiwan
Japan
COVID-19
vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan launches 'Next Big' project to boost country’s creative image
Taiwan launches 'Next Big' project to boost country’s creative image
2021/08/04 20:34
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/08/04 20:30
Taiwanese envoy in Thailand resigns for health reasons
Taiwanese envoy in Thailand resigns for health reasons
2021/08/04 19:34
Pfizer-BNT vaccine could arrive in Taiwan in late September
Pfizer-BNT vaccine could arrive in Taiwan in late September
2021/08/04 18:27
2nm fab of Taiwan's TSMC to fend off competitors by feeding smartphone, HPC demand
2nm fab of Taiwan's TSMC to fend off competitors by feeding smartphone, HPC demand
2021/08/04 18:05

Updated : 2021-08-05 13:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting