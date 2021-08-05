Taiwanese brands in Japan to offer hot deals celebrating close ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau is joining 100 Taiwanese businesses that operate in Japan to launch a promotional campaign highlighting the strong bond between the two countries.

The campaign involves discounts and special offers on Taiwanese specialties from 100 select Taiwanese brands in Japan between Aug. 6 and Sept. 5. Customers will also get a chance to participate in a raffle for prizes by uploading related photos with hashtags to their Instagram accounts.

The promotion is intended to promote bilateral tourism as well as show Taiwan’s gratitude to Japan for its aid during the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has pledged 3.34 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, one of the many examples of the two nations helping each other in times of crisis.

A survey of Japanese who visited Taiwan between 2017 and 2019 indicated that they were the most impressed with Taiwanese cuisine and that shopping was an essential activity during their sojourn in the country, according to the Tourism Bureau.

Bubble tea, xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), and a wide variety of Taiwanese treats are among the products being marketed. To learn more, visit the event's official website.



Taiwanese brands in Japan offering hot deals celebrating close ties. (Tourism Bureau images)