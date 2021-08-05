Berlin-based artist examines cultural biases with humor in new Taipei exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese artist Chihying (致穎) discusses racism with a sense of humor in his latest exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei (MoCA).

The Berlin and Taipei-based digital artist Chihying examines bias in culture through video installations and graphics in his latest solo exhibition, "There Are Lights That Never Go Out."

Inspired by Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni's 1966 film "Blowup," the concept of "There Are Lights That Never Go Out" originated in the application of face recognition technology, and the exhibition explores cultural biases that hide in modern life, according to the museum.

The artist pointed out that people fail to read or do their own research, this often perpetuates problematic, discriminatory images. Labeling, bias, and racism are the main concepts discussed in the exhibition.

The gist of one of his works, titled "The Lighting," is that two Taiwanese engineers are developing an algorithmic system with which camera users can lighten the skin tone of people of African descent.

"After the Black Lives Matter protest took over the U.S. and went viral worldwide, it raised awareness among the Taiwanese of blackness and the sensitive usages of words," said the filmmaker. Therefore, he expects people to be extra mindful when they talk about minority groups in Taiwan such as Hakka and Indigenous people.

Chihying observed that this is a change that needs to happen soon, as people sometimes become offenders and put pressure on other races without knowing.

Even with centerpieces that look at serious topics like racism, such as "The Kung Flu" and "The Chat," Chihying's sense of humor lights up the show, "Humor is a useful skill that makes it easier to approach social issues," said the artist.

"The Kung Flu" references a term used by former U.S. President Donald Trump last year to describe the coronavirus, which led to him being accused of inflaming hatred against Asian communities during the pandemic. The video reexamines the relationship between the virus and the "kung fu" stereotype to discuss the problem of racial discrimination in Asia, especially in Taiwan.

The exhibition will run until Sept. 9. For more information, visit the MoCA Taipei website.



"The Kung Flu" (Chihying photo)