Tropical Storm Lupit to bring rain to Taiwan Aug. 5-7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) says that although Tropical Storm Lupit (盧碧) appears to be taking a turn towards China, its periphery will likely bring rain to Taiwan from today (Aug. 5) through Saturday (Aug. 7).

As of 8 a.m., the CWB reported that Tropical Storm Lupit was located about 220 kilometers southwest of Kinmen and about 430 km northwest of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving north-northeast at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour (kph). It had a radius of 80 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 72 kph and gusts of up to 100 kph.



CWB prediction of path of Tropical Storm Lupit. (CWB image)

The tropical cyclone's eyewall has already entered the Taiwan Strait, posing a threat to marine traffic in the area. As the storm moves through the strait, the CWB warns that wind gusts of between 8 and 10 on the Beaufort scale could occur on islands of Kinmen, Penghu, and Matsu, the west coast of Taiwan's main island, and the Hengchun Peninsula and other southern coastal areas.

The CWB stated that Lupit's trajectory appears to have shifted towards the coasts of China's Guangdong and Fujian provinces. Once it makes landfall in China, the CWB predicts that Lupit will weaken into a tropical depression, and the possibility that the bureau will issue a land warning for Taiwan has diminished.



JTWC prediction of Tropical Storm Lupit's path. (JTWC map)

Due to the effects of Lupit's periphery, the CWB forecasts short-term heavy rains, scattered showers, and thunderstorms in central and southern until Saturday. There will also be a chance of localized heavy or torrential rains, especially in mountainous areas of the south.

Other parts of the country could see scattered showers or thunderstorms, with sudden heavy downpours possible. Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu will likely experience showers and thunderstorms, and there is a chance of localized heavy rain.



JMA prediction of Tropical Storm's Lupit's path. (JMA map)