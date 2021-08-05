Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Biden administration approves its 1st weapons package to Taiwan

Arms deal includes 40 M109A6 Paladins, related technical equipment

  406
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 10:49
M109A6 Paladin firing. (YouTube, Military Archive screenshot)

M109A6 Paladin firing. (YouTube, Military Archive screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Biden administration on Wednesday (Aug. 4) approved its first weapons sale to Taiwan, which includes M109A6 self-propelled howitzers and related equipment for approximately US$750 million (NT$20.83 billion).

The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of 40 M109A6 Paladins, 20 M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles, one Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, five M88A2 Hercules vehicles, five M2 .50 caliber machine guns, and 1,698 multi-option, precision guidance kits, according to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) press release. The deal also includes M109A6/M992A2 overhaul, conversion, and refurbishment services, global positioning system receivers, AN/VVS night driver’s viewers, and other technical support and equipment.

The DSCA said that the possible deal “will contribute to the modernization of [Taiwan’s] self-propelled howitzer fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats,” adding that it will also aid Taiwan in “updating its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the U.S. and other allies.” The East Asian nation will be able to incorporate these systems into its armed forces with relative ease, and the sale will not change the regional military balance, the agency said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (Aug. 5) thanked the American government for its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. It noted that this is the first time the Biden administration has announced an arms sale to Taiwan, adding that it shows Washington “has always attached great importance to Taiwan’s defense capabilities and has continued its policy of normalizing arms sales to Taiwan in recent years.”

The ministry also said Taiwan will resolutely enhance its national defense to “protect its citizens’ lives, property, and free and democratic way of life,” and that through close cooperation with the U.S., it will maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and “contribute to the long-term peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”

The M109A6 is operated by a four-man crew and is able to receive data, aim and fire, and move to a different location without external technical assistance, according to Army Technology. This allows the Paladin to protect itself from enemy counterfire.
arms sale
Biden Administration
M109A6
Paladins
self-propelled howitzers
U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Taoyuan establishes sister-city ties with Newark, New Jersey
Taiwan's Taoyuan establishes sister-city ties with Newark, New Jersey
2021/08/03 15:31
Taiwan representative in Geneva discusses bilateral relations with US counterpart
Taiwan representative in Geneva discusses bilateral relations with US counterpart
2021/08/01 17:14
U.S. COVID-19 residential eviction ban set to expire at midnight
U.S. COVID-19 residential eviction ban set to expire at midnight
2021/08/01 11:38
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
2021/07/31 15:39
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it
2021/07/27 14:58

Updated : 2021-08-05 11:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Mandarin students pen open letter to MOE asking to be allowed into Taiwan
Mandarin students pen open letter to MOE asking to be allowed into Taiwan