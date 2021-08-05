Alexa
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

Shockwaves from magnitude 6.1 temblor felt across Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/05 06:16
Map of magnitude 6.1 temblor reported on Aug. 5. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday morning (Aug. 5), sending shockwaves across the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 70.1 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 16.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 Yilan County and a 3 in New Taipei City, Hualien County, Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Taitung County, Penghu County, and Kaohsiung City.

A lesser intensity of 1, was detected in Tainan City, Pingtung County, and Kinmen County. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
