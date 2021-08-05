Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

Map of magnitude 6.1 temblor reported on Aug. 5. (CWB image) Map of magnitude 6.1 temblor reported on Aug. 5. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday morning (Aug. 5), sending shockwaves across the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 70.1 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 16.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 Yilan County and a 3 in New Taipei City, Hualien County, Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Taitung County, Penghu County, and Kaohsiung City.

A lesser intensity of 1, was detected in Tainan City, Pingtung County, and Kinmen County. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.