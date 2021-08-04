Taipei reveals footprints of 2 recent COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Wednesday (Aug. 4) announced the footprints of two people recently confirmed to have COVID-19.

One person, case No. 15,816, was from outside Taipei and visited the Jianguo Holiday Flower Market. The other person, case No. 15,847, was a storekeeper on the fifth floor of the Taipei 101 Shopping Mall.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing that case No. 15,816 visited the flower market in Daan District from 1:57 to 3:30 p.m. on July 25, CNA reported.

More than 600 people were visiting the market at the same time. All visitors and 48 stallkeepers have been listed as contacts.

The flower market was disinfected on the night of July 25, while the market was closed from July 26-30, Hung said. She added that the market will be disinfected every Friday night before it opens for the weekend and then again on Sunday at closing.

Case No. 15,847 hails from New Taipei and is a storekeeper on the fifth floor of the Taipei 101 Shopping Mall. The person worked from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 23, 25, 27, and 28.

The storekeeper was diagnosed with the virus on Aug. 3. A total of 20 people at the workplace have been listed as contacts, while another 37 have been asked to self-monitor their health.

The Taipei 101 Shopping Mall closed for disinfection at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and remained shuttered on Wednesday. The store in question will be closed from Aug. 4 – 6, while adjacent stores on both sides will be closed at least some of that time as well.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said there is no reason to believe the virus will survive in a store for three days after disinfection, so any stores where confirmed cases visited should be able to open on the fourth day, per CNA.