Acer Reports Q2 Results: Net Income NT$2.90 Billion Marks the Highest in 11 Years, with 142.5% YoY Growth

2021/08/04 18:15
TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021: consolidated revenues were NT$79.78 billion; gross profits were NT$9.59 billion with 12.0% margin; operating income was NT$3.98 billion, with a historical high margin of 5.0%; and net income [1] was NT$2.90 billion, marking the highest in 11 years with 142.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.97.

In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Acer's revenue reached NT$151.33 billion, and net income reached NT$5.64 billion, up 221.8% year-on-year (YoY) with EPS of NT$1.88.

Acer sees the demand for the PC business remaining higher than supply with visibility to the end of the year. In addition, Acer's fleet of listed subsidiary companies have reported their second quarter revenues and profits, which grew faster than the overall group performance, affirming the multiple business engines strategy.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

