Acer Reports Q2 Results: Net Income NT$2.90 Billion Marks the Highest in 11 Years, with 142.5% YoY Growth

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021: consolidated revenues were NT$79.78 billion; gross profits were NT$9.59 billion with 12.0% margin; operating income was NT$3.98 billion, with a historical high margin of 5.0%; and net income [1] was NT$2.90 billion, marking the highest in 11 years with 142.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.97.

In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Acer's revenue reached NT$151.33 billion, and net income reached NT$5.64 billion, up 221.8% year-on-year (YoY) with EPS of NT$1.88.

Acer sees the demand for the PC business remaining higher than supply with visibility to the end of the year. In addition, Acer's fleet of listed subsidiary companies have reported their second quarter revenues and profits, which grew faster than the overall group performance, affirming the multiple business engines strategy.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

