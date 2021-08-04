Taiwanese envoy in Thailand resigns for health reasons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative in Thailand Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) has tendered his resignation, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 4).

The Presidential Office said it had approved Lee’s offer, which would become effective Sept. 1, CNA reported, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) mentioned health as the reason for his departure.

The former Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker left to take up his function in Bangkok in June 2020. Thailand is one of the countries Taiwan listed in its New Southbound Policy emphasizing closer relations in a wide range of fields, from trade to education and culture.

Lee, 68, ran for mayor of Taipei City in 2002, an election he lost to the incumbent and later president, Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九). He also served as minister of the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) from 2016 to 2018.