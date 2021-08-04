Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Demand for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry to stay strong next year

Several companies predict demand will exceed supply through 2023

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 19:40
Semiconductor manufacturing. (Getty Images)

Semiconductor manufacturing. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the global digital transformation accelerates, demand for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry looks set to stay strong well into next year, based on revised production targets of large manufacturers in the sector.

According to the updated foundry capacity forecasts for next year by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), the semiconductor manufacturing industry leaders will still fall short of fulfilling the overwhelming market demand for their product, according to UDN. Taiwan’s ASE Group, the world's largest integrated circuit packaging and testing firm, also predicted strong orders well into next year.

Speaking at a conference, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) revised original estimates for the annual growth rate of the semiconductor sector’s output value (not including the memory market) from an increase of 12% to 17%. The output value for foundries has also been revised from a projected rise of 16% to 20%, positioning TSMC to generate revenue that well exceeds the industry average.

UMC will also benefit from running at full capacity and has revised upwards the average sales price increase this year from the original estimate of 10% to 13%. General Manager Wang Shih (王石) predicts wafer foundries will not be able to keep up with demand through next year.

ASE Head of Operations Wu Tien-yu (吳田玉) pointed out at a conference that demand in the packaging and testing sector will also exceed supply through next year. Wu said there may be overlapping orders and inventory adjustments in the semiconductor industry, but they should be partial and temporary, with limited impact overall.

Applied Materials, a U.S.-based company that supplies manufacturing systems used by semiconductor foundries, said this is the beginning of a “golden decade for investment” and that the next few years will see healthy growth across the sector.

Research firm IC Insights estimated that the global market’s strong demand for integrated circuits will exceed US$500 billion this year for the first time. That number is expected to grow even higher over the next two years to exceed US$600 billion, with global sales riding the wave of emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, AR, VR, deep learning, and other new applications.
TSMC
UMC
ASE Group
semiconductor
business

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC squeezes out Tencent to become Asia's most valuable company
Taiwan's TSMC squeezes out Tencent to become Asia's most valuable company
2021/08/03 21:01
New Entegris facility to create 200 jobs in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
New Entegris facility to create 200 jobs in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
2021/08/03 20:24
TSMC's 3 nanometer fab in Taiwan on track for mass production next year
TSMC's 3 nanometer fab in Taiwan on track for mass production next year
2021/08/02 20:17
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says Tainan fab unaffected by heavy rains
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says Tainan fab unaffected by heavy rains
2021/08/02 11:23
Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News
Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News
2021/08/01 13:30

Updated : 2021-08-04 21:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3