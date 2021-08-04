Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan expo in Malaysia hopes for US$20 million in business

More than 240 Malaysian buyers registered for virtual event, says TAITRA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 17:55
Taiwan opens an expo targeting business with Malaysia. 

Taiwan opens an expo targeting business with Malaysia.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) hopes the country can drum up US$20 million (NT$556 million) worth of business during a virtual image expo targeting Malaysia, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 4).

A live version in the Southeast Asian country scheduled for September had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it could eventually take place in October, CNA reported.

A total of 160 Taiwanese companies and more than 240 Malaysian buyers had registered for the virtual event, which included 10 special pavilions and six main themes, ranging from Taiwanese culture, education, and tourism to health and industry 4.0.

Speakers at the expo emphasized the highly developed status of relevant industries in both countries, adding that they compensated each other laying a foundation for growing bilateral trade and investment.
Malaysia
Taiwan Expo in Malaysia
Taiwan-Malaysia trade
Taiwan-Malaysia investment
TAITRA

RELATED ARTICLES

Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
2021/06/08 11:46
MICE industry in Taiwan braces for further COVID woes in 2021
MICE industry in Taiwan braces for further COVID woes in 2021
2021/06/04 15:19
Toyota, Honda temporarily halt production in Malaysia due to COVID-19 lockdown
Toyota, Honda temporarily halt production in Malaysia due to COVID-19 lockdown
2021/06/01 19:00
COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2021 Virtual to open May 31
COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2021 Virtual to open May 31
2021/05/27 18:03
Malaysian prime minister announces one-month virus lockdown
Malaysian prime minister announces one-month virus lockdown
2021/05/11 19:30

Updated : 2021-08-04 18:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan