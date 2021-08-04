Taiwan expo in Malaysia hopes for US$20 million in business

Taiwan opens an expo targeting business with Malaysia. Taiwan opens an expo targeting business with Malaysia. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) hopes the country can drum up US$20 million (NT$556 million) worth of business during a virtual image expo targeting Malaysia, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 4).

A live version in the Southeast Asian country scheduled for September had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it could eventually take place in October, CNA reported.

A total of 160 Taiwanese companies and more than 240 Malaysian buyers had registered for the virtual event, which included 10 special pavilions and six main themes, ranging from Taiwanese culture, education, and tourism to health and industry 4.0.

Speakers at the expo emphasized the highly developed status of relevant industries in both countries, adding that they compensated each other laying a foundation for growing bilateral trade and investment.