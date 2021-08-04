Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s ‘Rocket Uncle’ steps up as director of National Space Organization

Wu Tsung-hsin aims to ignite Taiwan’s space industry

By Sarah Jiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 20:59
Wu Tsung-hsin (吳宗信). 

Wu Tsung-hsin (吳宗信).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wu Tsung-hsin (吳宗信), professor of mechanical engineering at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYMU) was announced on Monday (Aug. 2) as the new director-general of the National Space Organization (NSPO).

The inauguration ceremony was overseen by National Applied Research Laboratories President Wu Kuang-chong (吳光鐘), who thanked former acting Director-General Yu Hsien-cheng (余憲政) for his work over the past six months.

Wu said the implementation of the Space Development Act two months ago now provides the legal basis for the advancement of space technology. He said he hoped to build a more comprehensive infrastructure for space technology in Taiwan and to develop the space industry and its supply chain.

Wu received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from National Taiwan University (NTU) and his doctorate in aerospace engineering from the University of Michigan. He specializes in modern systems engineering, hybrid-propellant rocket propulsion, rarefied gas dynamics modeling, cold plasma physics, atmospheric plasma application, and scientific parallel computing, according to NSPO.

Known by his nickname of “Rocket Uncle” in Taiwan, Wu’s life story was featured in Mayday’s music video “Tough.” He is also interested in Taiwan's history and culture, taking the initiative in 1996 to lead the “5% Taiwanese Translation Project,” in which members volunteered their time and money to translate classic world literature into romanized Taiwanese and Hakka languages.
Wu Jong-shinn
National Space Organization
NSPO
Space Development Act

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan passes Space Development Law
Taiwan passes Space Development Law
2021/06/01 10:51
Taiwan satellites significantly increase accuracy of weather forecasting
Taiwan satellites significantly increase accuracy of weather forecasting
2021/04/09 11:37
Taiwan loses contact with indigenous satellites
Taiwan loses contact with indigenous satellites
2021/01/26 15:54
Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
2021/01/13 17:22
Taiwan, Japan team up to develop mini satellite
Taiwan, Japan team up to develop mini satellite
2020/12/29 10:10

Updated : 2021-08-04 21:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3