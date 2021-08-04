Taiwan’s ‘Rocket Uncle’ steps up as director of National Space Organization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wu Tsung-hsin (吳宗信), professor of mechanical engineering at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYMU) was announced on Monday (Aug. 2) as the new director-general of the National Space Organization (NSPO).

The inauguration ceremony was overseen by National Applied Research Laboratories President Wu Kuang-chong (吳光鐘), who thanked former acting Director-General Yu Hsien-cheng (余憲政) for his work over the past six months.

Wu said the implementation of the Space Development Act two months ago now provides the legal basis for the advancement of space technology. He said he hoped to build a more comprehensive infrastructure for space technology in Taiwan and to develop the space industry and its supply chain.

Wu received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from National Taiwan University (NTU) and his doctorate in aerospace engineering from the University of Michigan. He specializes in modern systems engineering, hybrid-propellant rocket propulsion, rarefied gas dynamics modeling, cold plasma physics, atmospheric plasma application, and scientific parallel computing, according to NSPO.

Known by his nickname of “Rocket Uncle” in Taiwan, Wu’s life story was featured in Mayday’s music video “Tough.” He is also interested in Taiwan's history and culture, taking the initiative in 1996 to lead the “5% Taiwanese Translation Project,” in which members volunteered their time and money to translate classic world literature into romanized Taiwanese and Hakka languages.