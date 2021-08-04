Taiwan’s MOE to propose pandemic prevention measures for incoming foreign students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (Aug. 4) that it will propose to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) a pandemic prevention plan for incoming foreign students to make a case for them to enter Taiwan to study, CNA reported.

In a statement issued on Monday (Aug. 2), the Hong Kong Student In Taiwan Mutual Association said that as the 2021 school year is imminent and the procedures for entering Taiwan are complex, they hoped they might avoid the delay that happened last year which affected their course selection, personal relationships, and progress of study.

The statement added that students hoped the Taiwanese government would come up with plans shortly and announce the schedule for international students to arrive.

The Taiwan International Student Movement has also shared many articles that detail the situations international students now face.

The MOE told CNA that the CECC had lowered COVID-19 restrictions to Level 2 after July 27 but announced on July 26 that it would retain tight border controls due to concerns over the Delta variant.

The ministry further said that procedures related to the arrival of international students for the 2021 school year will follow on from past years but with an extra plan of tighter measures for pandemic prevention. The plan will be discussed with related agencies and then submitted to the CECC, the ministry said. Once approved, schools will be notified to make preparations for the arrival of the students.

According to the MOE’s estimate, there are about 11,500 incoming international students for the first semester of the 2021 school year. In order to minimize the disruption to students’ studies, all schools will follow a program of flexible study, online enrollment, online teaching, and winter school programs, per CNA.