Amazon Web Services rewards Taiwan partners Chunghwa Telecom, FarEasTone, Nextlink

Taiwan summit aimed to promote digital transformation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 17:29
Amazon Web Services held a summit in Taiwan for the first time (Facebook, Amazon Web Services photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At its first partner summit in Taiwan, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced awards for the country's Chunghwa Telecom, FarEasTone, and Nextlink Technology, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 4).

The meeting, which concluded Tuesday (Aug. 3), was meant to strengthen relations between AWS and its local teams and business partners, CNA reported. Taiwan was chosen for the summit with the hope that more Taiwanese enterprises will come to understand the benefits of digital transformation.

The company also took the opportunity to hand out awards to partners it saw as having made special contributions to the sector. Chunghwa Telecom received accolades as the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year and Internet of Things Partner of the Year, while competitor FarEasTone and its affiliate Nextlink were named Social Impact Partner of the Year and Migration Partner of the Year, respectively.

The FarEasTone Group emphasized its efforts to promote education and healthcare in remote parts of Taiwan using 5G technology to raise awareness of the benefits of digital transformation and help compensate for a lack of resources.
